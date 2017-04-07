The Moose 95.1 FM

Library Seed Swap April 1
Love to garden and meet others who share your passion? Come to the Bozeman Public Library on Saturday April 1st starting at noon for the 2nd annual Seed Swap. But there's so much more than just a seed swap!
Spring has official begun and Cardinal Climbers starts are doing well in a sunny living room window. Bozeman's never ending struggle of trying to balance a short growing season and starting things too soon inside is a fun challenge for me.
The 2017 Spring Rodeo is coming! It will be April 6th - 9th, 2017 at the Montana State University Fieldhouse and we've got all the details. PLUS, watch this quick, time lapse video of The Brick being transformed into rodeo grounds!
Getting a semi out of ditch and back on the road is no easy task, but this video catches the tail end of 2 passenger vehicles (a truck and an SUV) towing a SEMI on the highway near Bridger Bowl.
And the winner is...
Someone has doctored a video to make it look like Vladimir Putin is singing Radiohead's breakout hit.
They Might Be Giants' second album for a major label was released on March 24, 1992.
The lawsuit stems from a 2016 incident where Homme confronted someone seeking Iggy Pop's autograph.
Chuck Berry has passed on, but he left behind a final album, 'Chuck,' whose first single "Big Boys," featuring Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff, is out now.
The lineup for this year's Lollapalooza has been revealed.
The full list of albums and singles being released for the 2017 edition of Record Store Day has been announced
For Modest Mouse's follow-up to 2004's 'Good News for People Who Love Bad News,' Isaac Brock invited ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr to join his band.
Duran Duran will return to North America in July, and have issued an EP comprised of four remixes of "Last Night in the City."
You've got one of these boards on your kitchen table too, right? I have neither the time nor the patience for Safeway's Monopoly game but apparently my subconscious can't resist. Montana HAS HAD some big winners so far, BTW.