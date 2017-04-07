The Moose 95.1 FM

Contact Us
Seeds Now seeds

Library Seed Swap April 1

Love to garden and meet others who share your passion? Come to the Bozeman Public Library on Saturday April 1st starting at noon for the 2nd annual Seed Swap. But there's so much more than just a seed swap!

Cardinal Climber starts

Bozeman Gardening in March

Spring has official begun and Cardinal Climbers starts are doing well in a sunny living room window. Bozeman's never ending struggle of trying to balance a short growing season and starting things too soon inside is a fun challenge for me.

hqdefault2

Instant Rodeo Grounds!

The 2017 Spring Rodeo is coming! It will be April 6th - 9th, 2017 at the Montana State University Fieldhouse and we've got all the details. PLUS, watch this quick, time lapse video of The Brick being transformed into rodeo grounds!

hqdefault1

Semi Towed Near Bridger

Getting a semi out of ditch and back on the road is no easy task, but this video catches the tail end of 2 passenger vehicles (a truck and an SUV) towing a SEMI on the highway near Bridger Bowl.

Cardinal Climber starts
Cardinal Climber starts
[

What’s Growing in Bozeman: Late March Edition – Cardinal Climbers

By Michelle Yesterday

Spring has official begun and Cardinal Climbers starts are doing well in a sunny living room window. Bozeman's never ending struggle of trying to balance a short growing season and starting things too soon inside is a fun challenge for me.

Read More

Category: Bozeman News, Environmental, Gardening, Newsletter Tags: , , ,
hqdefault2
[

Montana State Fieldhouse: Watch It Turn Into a Rodeo Arena [TIME LAPSE]

By Michelle 3 days ago

The 2017 Spring Rodeo is coming! It will be April 6th - 9th, 2017 at the Montana State University Fieldhouse and we've got all the details. PLUS, watch this quick, time lapse video of The Brick being transformed into rodeo grounds!

Read More

Category: Animals, Bozeman News, Events, Montana State University, Newsletter, Videos Tags: , , , ,
Monopoly Board - Michelle Wolfe
Monopoly Board - Michelle Wolfe
[

Safeway Monopoly 2017: Montana’s Got Some Big Winners, Just Not Me

By Michelle 4 days ago

You've got one of these boards on your kitchen table too, right? I have neither the time nor the patience for Safeway's Monopoly game but apparently my subconscious can't resist. Montana HAS HAD some big winners so far, BTW.

Read More

Category: Bozeman News, Contests, Humor, Newsletter Tags: , , , ,

Welcome back to Moose Prize Closet

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to Moose Prize Closet

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://mooseradio.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to Moose Prize Closet

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for Moose Prize Closet

Register Now

Sign up for Moose Prize Closet quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive Moose Prize Closet contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

The Moose 95.1 FM