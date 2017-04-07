The Moose 95.1 FM

When you need advice, you turn to the experts. These experts in Bozeman can help with everything from auto to mobile devices.

Sign up to get exclusive access to VIP events, contests, coupons, giveaways, presales and much more!

You've got one of these boards on your kitchen table too, right? I have neither the time nor the patience for Safeway's Monopoly game but apparently my subconscious can't resist. Montana HAS HAD some big winners so far, BTW.

Duran Duran will return to North America in July, and have issued an EP comprised of four remixes of "Last Night in the City."

The 2017 Spring Rodeo is coming! It will be April 6th - 9th, 2017 at the Montana State University Fieldhouse and we've got all the details. PLUS, watch this quick, time lapse video of The Brick being transformed into rodeo grounds!

The full list of albums and singles being released for the 2017 edition of Record Store Day has been announced

Chuck Berry has passed on, but he left behind a final album, 'Chuck,' whose first single "Big Boys," featuring Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff, is out now.

Spring has official begun and Cardinal Climbers starts are doing well in a sunny living room window. Bozeman's never ending struggle of trying to balance a short growing season and starting things too soon inside is a fun challenge for me.

Love to garden and meet others who share your passion? Come to the Bozeman Public Library on Saturday April 1st starting at noon for the 2nd annual Seed Swap. But there's so much more than just a seed swap!

They Might Be Giants' second album for a major label was released on March 24, 1992.

Someone has doctored a video to make it look like Vladimir Putin is singing Radiohead's breakout hit.

Getting a semi out of ditch and back on the road is no easy task, but this video catches the tail end of 2 passenger vehicles (a truck and an SUV) towing a SEMI on the highway near Bridger Bowl.

The 2017 Spring Rodeo is coming! It will be April 6th - 9th, 2017 at the Montana State University Fieldhouse and we've got all the details. PLUS, watch this quick, time lapse video of The Brick being transformed into rodeo grounds!

Spring has official begun and Cardinal Climbers starts are doing well in a sunny living room window. Bozeman's never ending struggle of trying to balance a short growing season and starting things too soon inside is a fun challenge for me.

Love to garden and meet others who share your passion? Come to the Bozeman Public Library on Saturday April 1st starting at noon for the 2nd annual Seed Swap. But there's so much more than just a seed swap!

Welcome back to Moose Prize Closet It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites. Enter your password Forgot your password? YES, Activate My Account Now!

Welcome back to Moose Prize Closet It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://mooseradio.com using your original account information. YES, Activate My Account Now!

We're Almost There! Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience. Zip Continue and Activate